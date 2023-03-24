Food insecurity poses challenges food banks throughout E. KY

Letcher County Food Pantry
Letcher County Food Pantry(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Many eastern Kentuckians are impacted by food insecurity each day, said Feeding Kentucky Advocacy Coordinator Cassidy Wheeler.

Data from Feeding America reports officials with God’s Pantry said 15.5 percent of people in the region it covers experiences food insecurity.

The data also shows that in several counties more than 20 percent of people face food insecurity. Some of those counties include: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin and Wolfe counties.

Wheeler said she is working to create and protect programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP, and Women, Infants and Children, also known as WIC.

She said, “There are just so many moving pieces that we are trying to work around, and it is very, very tough.”

She said working with legislators is her top priority to make sure food pantries are able to purchase and receive more food benefits.

Wheeler explained that without the ability for pantry officials to purchase food, “the reality is that people just go hungry.”

Wheeler said inflation has impacted the number of donations that food pantry throughout the region have received.

One such food pantry is the Letcher County Food Pantry. Officials say the pantry has seen the need for more food.

With inflation of food, officials say the Letcher County Food Pantry is receiving smaller amounts of food per shipment.

Letcher County Food Pantry Director Vicki Holbrook said she is seeing an increase in the needs of groups like the elderly population.

While many may think big families are also in need, she said many of the people she is seeing ask for help are single or couples.

“As you would think, ‘oh big families,’ that is not the case. We have some big families but, not near the ones... we have much more ones and twos,” she added.

Both Holbrook and Wheeler say that more donations are needed.

Donations can be taken directly to God’s Food Pantry.

