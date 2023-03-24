“Down but not out”: Pastor at Southern Kentucky church vows to rebuild after fire

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials at one Southern Kentucky church damaged by fire on Thursday say they will rebuild.

The fire broke out in the office and classroom section of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Somerset.

Pastor Jamie Taylor said the church is home to between 90 and 100 parishioners and they will continue to keep preaching Jesus.

Taylor said the fire has his congregation down, but not out, and they are ready to move on and get to work.

“We have had a lot of people reach out and offer us facilities. We are not going to let this stop us. We are going to keep moving on and keep doing what God has called us to do,” said Taylor.

Church officials say the fire wall protected the sanctuary, but there was some smoke and water damage. We are told the worst damage to the church is where there were meeting rooms for bible study and other spaces for students.

No one was inside at the time.

They are not sure yet about what they are going to do about services this Sunday.

The Somerset fire chief said they know the general area where the fire started, but they are still trying to pinpoint the exact cause.

