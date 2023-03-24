Southbound lanes on I-75 in Campbell County are back open following tractor trailer crash
A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County Thursday night, according to officials.
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed all southbound lanes of I-75 in Campbell County Thursday night, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesman Mark Nagi.
The crash happened around Mile Marker 134. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
Nagi later tweeted around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning that all lanes have reopened.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.