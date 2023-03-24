Southbound lanes on I-75 in Campbell County are back open following tractor trailer crash

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed all southbound lanes of I-75 in Campbell County Thursday night, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesman Mark Nagi.

The crash happened around Mile Marker 134. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

Nagi later tweeted around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning that all lanes have reopened.

@THPKnoxville is investigating a CMV crash on I-75 southbound at mile marker 136.4. Southbound lanes are blocked, and traffic will be diverted. @MarkNagiTDOT pic.twitter.com/PXcoDxkLh0 — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) March 24, 2023

