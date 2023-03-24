Boyd County woman arrested in manslaughter case

Photo Courtesy: Boyd County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A Boyd County woman is facing charges following a recent indictment for her role in the death of a child earlier this year.

Back in February, Kentucky State Police troopers were called to a home on Greentree Court in Ashland for an unresponsive two-year-old child.

Crews took the child to Kings Daughters Medical Center and started treatment, but the child did not survive.

When police searched the home, they found fentanyl was in the room with the child and the investigation revealed the two-year-old had eaten some of the drug, leading to its death.

On Tuesday, a Boyd County grand jury indicted the mother, Brittany Copodonna, 33, in the case.

She was arrested on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter, wanton endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

She was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

