Appalachian entrepreneur launches CreatorCon

NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - The City of Norton is opening its Norton Expo Center for a conference of creative minds.

CreatorCon, an event for creators and entrepreneurs, was announced Tuesday, and it is the first of its kind in the area. Born from the mind of entrepreneur Ryan Jones, in partnership with the City of Norton, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) and Opportunity SWVA, the event hopes to create a space for creation, collaboration and organization.

“At CreatorCon, I hope that you gain valuable insights and knowledge that can help you grow your adventure in business,” Jones said in a statement. “I hope you are able to connect with other like-minded business owners and entrepreneurs, share experiences and learn from each other, and make meaningful connections that can help you take your business to the next level.”

Jones, a Haysi native, is the founder of Do Good Brands and Lincoln Road Coffee (with locations in Norton and Pikeville, Ky.). He is instrumental in the efforts of Starter Labs, which plants the idea of entrepreneurship and creating for students in the region and is all about celebrating creativity and investing in the region.

“I hope that the conference inspires and empowers small business owners to continue pursuing their dreams and creating ventures that make a positive impact in their communities and beyond,” Jones said in a statement.

With a two-day event full of speeches and panels, those in attendance will be able to network and learn from other creators. One of the keynote speakers is Ryan Hall, viral on social media for his “Ryan Hall, Y’all” weather coverage. The hope is to provide connections, open some mentorship opportunities and work to take dreams and ideas to the next level.

“There will also be a region-wide pitch competition for existing businesses to expand and grow,” said a news release. “CreatorCon will break the mold of traditional events in the region with hyper focus on the experience of the entrepreneurs and creators, while creating the most fun and exciting environment to learn and network in.”

Jones also created an announcement video to add some angles of creativity to the plans.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Do Good Brands and the CreatorCon conference to our community,” Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said in the news release. “We believe in the power of entrepreneurship and creativity to make a positive impact, and we’re excited to see the ideas, connections and innovations that will come out of this event.”

That creative comradery carries through to other partners as well, each excited for the chance to see the new event take the stage,

“We are thrilled to partner with Do Good Brands on CreatorCon, which will provide our students and the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem with unparalleled opportunities to network with successful entrepreneurs, learn from industry experts and gain valuable insights into the world of entrepreneurship. I think this is an important culture building event to spur innovation, creativity, and collaboration in Southwest Virginia and the surrounding Appalachians,” UVA Wise Ecosystem and Innovation Manager Blake Salyer said in a statement. “We hope this event will inspire more people to pursue careers in this exciting and dynamic adventure.”

The event is planned for August 23 and 24. Tickets are available here.

