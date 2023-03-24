Appalachian entrepreneur launches CreatorCon

Ryan Jones, Appalachian entrepreneur, announced a new partnership that is bringing the Norton...
Ryan Jones, Appalachian entrepreneur, announced a new partnership that is bringing the Norton community its first CreatorCon.(Do Good Brands)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - The City of Norton is opening its Norton Expo Center for a conference of creative minds.

CreatorCon, an event for creators and entrepreneurs, was announced Tuesday, and it is the first of its kind in the area. Born from the mind of entrepreneur Ryan Jones, in partnership with the City of Norton, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) and Opportunity SWVA, the event hopes to create a space for creation, collaboration and organization.

“At CreatorCon, I hope that you gain valuable insights and knowledge that can help you grow your adventure in business,” Jones said in a statement. “I hope you are able to connect with other like-minded business owners and entrepreneurs, share experiences and learn from each other, and make meaningful connections that can help you take your business to the next level.”

Jones, a Haysi native, is the founder of Do Good Brands and Lincoln Road Coffee (with locations in Norton and Pikeville, Ky.). He is instrumental in the efforts of Starter Labs, which plants the idea of entrepreneurship and creating for students in the region and is all about celebrating creativity and investing in the region.

“I hope that the conference inspires and empowers small business owners to continue pursuing their dreams and creating ventures that make a positive impact in their communities and beyond,” Jones said in a statement.

With a two-day event full of speeches and panels, those in attendance will be able to network and learn from other creators. One of the keynote speakers is Ryan Hall, viral on social media for his “Ryan Hall, Y’all” weather coverage. The hope is to provide connections, open some mentorship opportunities and work to take dreams and ideas to the next level.

“There will also be a region-wide pitch competition for existing businesses to expand and grow,” said a news release. “CreatorCon will break the mold of traditional events in the region with hyper focus on the experience of the entrepreneurs and creators, while creating the most fun and exciting environment to learn and network in.”

Jones also created an announcement video to add some angles of creativity to the plans.

We’re thrilled to welcome Do Good Brands and the CreatorCon conference to our community,” Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said in the news release. “We believe in the power of entrepreneurship and creativity to make a positive impact, and we’re excited to see the ideas, connections and innovations that will come out of this event.”

That creative comradery carries through to other partners as well, each excited for the chance to see the new event take the stage,

“We are thrilled to partner with Do Good Brands on CreatorCon, which will provide our students and the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem with unparalleled opportunities to network with successful entrepreneurs, learn from industry experts and gain valuable insights into the world of entrepreneurship. I think this is an important culture building event to spur innovation, creativity, and collaboration in Southwest Virginia and the surrounding Appalachians,” UVA Wise Ecosystem and Innovation Manager Blake Salyer said in a statement. “We hope this event will inspire more people to pursue careers in this exciting and dynamic adventure.”

The event is planned for August 23 and 24. Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Storz
Grand jury releases new details following death of Lance Storz
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Man charged with murder following overnight shooting in Harlan County
Church Fire
VIDEO: Fire crews battle large fire at Southern Kentucky church
Stanley Farler of Auxier died Thursday, March 23.
Former Kentucky State Police Captain from EKY dies
BRIT TAYLOR
Knott County native makes her debut at the Grand Ole Opry

Latest News

Somerset Church Fire Latest - 4:00 p.m.
Somerset Church Fire Latest - 4:00 p.m.
fire
Somerset Fire Update - Phil 5:30
RYAN QUARLES
‘We want to be ahead of the game’: EKY agriculture program receives visit from commissioner of agriculture
The medical world has seen so many advances thanks to technology. Now, artificial intelligence...
Saint Joseph Hospital using new ‘smart’ tool for colorectal cancer screenings