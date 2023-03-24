2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says

Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child abuse.(Macomb County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (Gray News) – Two parents are facing charges in connection to starving their 2-year-old son to death, according to the Macomb County prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office said in a news release that 25-year-old Jonathon Creek and 27-year-old Sierra Zaitona allegedly found their son dead in his crib on March 16.

The coroner determined the toddler died of starvation, according to authorities.

Cheek and Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child abuse.

The prosecutor’s office said they are both being held under a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether if they are released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Storz
Grand jury releases new details following death of Lance Storz
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Man charged with murder following overnight shooting in Harlan County
Church Fire
VIDEO: Fire crews battle large fire at Southern Kentucky church
File photo of money
KY doctor awarded $14 million after losing license in federal drug case
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: London woman facing charges for driving drunk with a child in the car

Latest News

A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.
House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools
Face masks
Masks now optional at Baptist Health Corbin
Gov. Andy Beshear vetoes controversial transgender bill