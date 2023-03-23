Warm and windy day ahead, storm chances return Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Today will look a little dreary at times, but temperatures are going to soar with some late sunshine and warm wind.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures are already climbing this morning and most of you will wake up in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. It looks like we stay dry during the day and could even see some late-day sunshine peek through those clouds later. Southwest winds will crank our outdoor thermostat up into the mid to upper 70s later today.

Those clouds return tonight and some rain chances are possible late. Lows only drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

Friday is a tricky forecast, to say the least. I still think we have the chance for some stronger storms, but it might turn into a situation where they could happen later in the day or even overnight. Scattered is the keyword to remember and you need to stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts regardless. The one thing I am fairly confident about is that, as of now, it looks like the heaviest bands of rain will stay to our north and west.

Winds will still be out of the southwest and it will be breezy. Temperatures should again return to the mid-70s for highs. Don’t rule out some peeks of sunshine at times.

Scattered chances for showers and storms follow us into the overnight hours on Friday and into early Saturday. Lows will eventually drop into the low 60s again.

Once the rain clears out on Saturday, the skies should clear by the afternoon hours giving way to some late sunshine. Highs will top out in the low 70s before dropping into the low 40s overnight as the skies clear out.

Sunday looks pretty nice with mostly sunny skies. It will be a touch cooler, but still well above average with highs in the upper 60s.

We should start the new work and school week, and the last days of March, with sun and clouds on Monday with some rain chances later in the day. Highs will get back close to the 70-degree mark.

