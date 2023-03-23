‘This picture here speaks volumes’: Ky. sheriff applauds volunteer first responder

‘This picture here speaks volumes’: Ky. sheriff praises volunteer first responder
‘This picture here speaks volumes’: Ky. sheriff praises volunteer first responder(Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle praised an Eastern Kentucky volunteer first responder on Wednesday.

Engle said Ronnie Dillion responded to a car crash with injuries on KY 699 in the Slemp/Leatherwood area.

A Facebook post said Dillion drove more than 20 miles to respond to the crash while using his own gas to get there.

“Thank you Ronnie Dillion and all the volunteer and paid first responders who put it all on the line daily.” Engle said. “May God bless you, and may you know your work and efforts are not in vain,” he added.

See more below:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say students at Corbin Primary School are devastated and will miss him dearly.
8-year-old boy dies after basketball goal falls on him, family donates his organs
File photo of money
KY doctor awarded $14 million after losing license in federal drug case
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Tragic death of Kentucky boy brings attention to subject of organ donation
Eli Hill
Community mourns loss of Kentucky boy who died in freak accident
EKY drag show canceled after reported threats to harm

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Warm and windy day ahead, storm chances return Friday
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Officials searching for missing Laurel County man
W.Va. Gov. Justice signs bills into law related to state's coal industry
W.Va. Gov. Justice signs bills into law related to state’s coal industry
Prestonsburg Drag Show Canceled - 11:00 p.m.
Prestonsburg Drag Show Canceled - 11:00 p.m.