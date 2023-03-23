‘This picture here speaks volumes’: Ky. sheriff applauds volunteer first responder

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle praised an Eastern Kentucky volunteer first responder on Wednesday.

Engle said Ronnie Dillion responded to a car crash with injuries on KY 699 in the Slemp/Leatherwood area.

A Facebook post said Dillion drove more than 20 miles to respond to the crash while using his own gas to get there.

“Thank you Ronnie Dillion and all the volunteer and paid first responders who put it all on the line daily.” Engle said. “May God bless you, and may you know your work and efforts are not in vain,” he added.

