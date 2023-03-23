Police: London woman facing charges for driving drunk with a child in the car

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing some serious charges after police say she was caught driving under the influence with a young child in the car.

It happened early Sunday morning on East Second Street in London.

In a report, the arresting officer said when he pulled in behind the car, he noticed it was swerving and crossing the center line

When police pulled the driver over and approached the car, the officer said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the woman. He also noticed an almost empty pint of whiskey in the driver’s side door and a six-year-old boy in the front seat that was not properly restrained.

We are told the driver, Lou Ann Oakley, 36, of London, failed several field sobriety tests.

Oakley was arrested and charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and several other traffic violations.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

