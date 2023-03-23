Man charged with murder following overnight shooting in Harlan County

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is dead following an overnight shooting in Harlan County.

It happened just after 1:30 Thursday morning on School Road in Cumberland.

Kentucky State Police and Cumberland Police responded to the scene after the suspect in the case, Michael Cornett, 46, of Cumberland, called 911 to say he had shot his girlfriend at her home.

When police arrived, they found Stacy Houser, 31, of Cumberland dead in a bedroom.

Troopers believe the shooting started following some sort of domestic dispute.

Cornett was arrested and charged with murder.

He is being held at the Harlan County Detention Center.

