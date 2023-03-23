Man charged with murder following overnight shooting in Harlan County

Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center(Harlan County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is dead following an overnight shooting in Harlan County.

It happened just after 1:30 Thursday morning on School Road in Cumberland.

Kentucky State Police and Cumberland Police responded to the scene after the suspect in the case, Michael Cornett, 46, of Cumberland, called 911 to say he had shot his girlfriend at her home.

When police arrived, they found Stacy Houser, 31, of Cumberland dead in a bedroom.

Troopers believe the shooting started following some sort of domestic dispute.

Cornett was arrested and charged with murder.

He is being held at the Harlan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say students at Corbin Primary School are devastated and will miss him dearly.
8-year-old boy dies after basketball goal falls on him, family donates his organs
File photo of money
KY doctor awarded $14 million after losing license in federal drug case
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Tragic death of Kentucky boy brings attention to subject of organ donation
Eli Hill
Community mourns loss of Kentucky boy who died in freak accident
EKY drag show canceled after reported threats to harm

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: London woman facing charges for driving drunk with a child in the car
WYMT First Alert Weather
Warm and windy day ahead, storm chances return Friday
‘This picture here speaks volumes’: Ky. sheriff praises volunteer first responder
‘This picture here speaks volumes’: Ky. sheriff applauds volunteer first responder
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Officials searching for missing Laurel County man