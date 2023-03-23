Knott County native makes her debut at the Grand Ole Opry

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday night, Knott County native and country music artist Brit Taylor made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

Taylor said, growing up, she always dreamed of singing on the Opry stage, and her dream finally became a reality.

In an interview with WYMT’s Olivia Calfee, Taylor explained what the experience was like.

“It was just surreal. It was a dream come true. It’s something that I have thought about for a really long time, and it was a big goal of mine. It all went so fast it was a whirlwind,” she said. “There were camera crews, and they captured every moment so I can’t wait to get to watch all of that and see it all again because it went so fast, but it was just really surreal. It felt like it was one of the most magical nights of my life.”

In May, Taylor will mark 16 years in Nashville, but she still proudly tells people that she is from Eastern Kentucky.

