Knott Central to add soccer this fall

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The most played sport in the world is coming to Knott County.

With the hiring of two teachers, the foundation was set for the Patriots soccer program.

“With soccer, we felt like there was enough competition locally that we wouldn’t have to travel a great distance and have kids on the bus for a very long time,” said Knott Central athletic director Justin Amburgey. “It’s something that more and more schools are adding in Eastern Kentucky and it’s growing in popularity. So we just wanted to field a team and maintain those rivalries we’ve already started in other sports.”

Sarah Hollen and Michael Millan have been tapped to lead the girls and boys soccer programs, respectively, after several years of building interest in the county.

“I’m so excited,” Hollen said. “To me, school is great and very important but sports are where kids get to actually develop things they’re really excited about. you learn so many skills that you won’t learn in the classroom or won’t learn as explicitly in the classroom like teamwork.”

The Patriots’ season will begin in August.

