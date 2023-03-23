‘It’s not hard work. It’s just heart work’: BSCTC speakers discuss finding belonging, creating community

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Big Sandy Community and Technical College hosted an event Thursday all about inclusion, diversity and community building.

The “Appalachia Together” event invited guest academics and advocates to discuss their specialties and experiences in the region, chatting through the framework of finding, belonging and creating community.

Guest speaker Emily Hudson, Director of the Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center, shared her experience of finding her voice and using it to share Black history. Kyle May, owner of Open Doors Counseling, opened up about his work with LGBTQIA+ individuals and how to become a safe space for inclusion. University of Pikeville’s Director of Diversity and International Affairs, Katrina Rugless, shared her story of finding her purpose in the mountains and using her role to help diversity expand.

“Creating community has always been something that was near and dear to my heart, as well as building relationships,” said Rugless.

The event brought in students and interested minds for a couple of hours of conversation, opening the floor to discussion about how to help the mountains be more inviting and inclusive.

“There is a community here of safe and affirming people. A group of people who, you know, love diversity. People would love being able to help each other and show that there are different communities here,” said May.

Those involved said it was a great way to see the variety of cultures that create the area, and they hope the discourse will drive more discussions, decisions and development in the days and months to come.

“I know sometimes people feel as if: ‘Well, I just don’t know where to start.’ And it seems like it’s hard work,” said Rugless. “It’s not hard work. It’s just heart work.”

