Homeowner shot and killed intruder, police say

Officers with the DeKalb Police Department were called Thursday morning to reports of shots fired at a residential home in Decatur.
By Jennifer Lifsey, Madeline Montgomery and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Police say a homeowner in Georgia shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning.

Officers with the DeKalb Police Department were called around 5:30 a.m. to respond to reports of shots fired at a residential home in Decatur.

“I’m getting ready for work, and all of a sudden, I hear two shots. And I looked out and, at first, I didn’t see anything, and when I got ready to walk out the door, that’s when I saw all the cops and ambulance and stuff like that,” said a neighbor who lives behind the house.

Responding officers said they learned a home invasion had taken place. The homeowner shot and killed a man who was believed to be the suspect.

“I mean, it’s always good to protect your home and family and stuff like that,” a neighbor said.

The state of Georgia has Stand Your Ground laws, also known as the “Castle Doctrine,” that legally protect Georgians who use lethal force against intruders.

They say a person can use reasonable force to defend their home and does not have to retreat before deciding to use force.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

