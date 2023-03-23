Here come the showers and storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A warm and breezy, almost mid-spring feel around the region today ahead of our latest system, which promises to bring a return of showers and storms to the mountains as we finish this week off.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It remains quite mild as we head through the overnight hours as clouds continue to build in and showers draw closer to the region ahead of our strong storm system later this week. Lows only fall into the upper 50s to near 60º as showers work in closer to daybreak.

Showers and thunderstorms look to move through in waves through the day tomorrow. With more than enough moisture having moved back into the area today, these showers and storms look to be efficient rain producers. In fact, we’re looking at the potential for several inches of rain off to our north. In our region, however, right now, one half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain seem likely with this system, though higher amounts will be possible in areas that see thunderstorms.

Severe weather doesn’t look to be a huge concern, but some gusty winds will be possible at times. Best chances for this will be late Friday night into early Saturday as a line of storms with heavy rain and gusty winds pushes through the region. Highs stay mild, in the 70s, at least until the showers move in in earnest. Some showers look to linger overnight as well with lows falling back to near 60º yet again.

The Weekend and Beyond

Shower chances persist into the early hours of Saturday as this strong system departs the region. Those clouds and showers in the morning hours will keep us from warming early in the day, but highs still stay above average into the lower 60s. We’ll get a break into Sunday as we sit in between systems, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs back in the middle 60s.

More showers work back in with another storm system that moves in on Monday. Mild air continues as well with highs in the lower 60s. Drier weather will try to work in as we head toward the middle of the week as highs fall back into the 50s.

