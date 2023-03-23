Hazard softball star Ally Hall signs to play at the next level

Ally Hall signs with ALC
Ally Hall signs with ALC(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard infielder an pitcher Ally Hall signed with Alice Lloyd College, Thursday, March 23.

Already this season Hall has led the Lady Dogs with six hits and four runs in their first four games.

She had .362 batting average last season with Knott Central and led the Lady Pats in stolen bases with 27.

”I’m just glad that I get a chance to continue my softball career after high school said Senior Ally Hall. “I don’t know what life would be like without playing a sport that I’ve played since I was so young. I’m just grateful to have this opportunity.”

Hazard continues their season versus Perry Central at home, Thursday, March 23.

