Grand jury releases new details following death of Lance Storz

Lance Storz
Lance Storz(WSAZ)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Pike County grand jury released new details after investigating the death of Lance Storz.

Storz is accused of killing three police officers and one police K-9 in June of 2022.

The grand jury heard testimony from the detective who led the investigation into Storz’s death.

The jury said they agreed with the findings of the medical examiner.

They added their decision was also made based on surveillance video they reviewed from the Pike County Detention Center.

They said video showed Storz was housed in a pod of four individual jail cells, and he had one cellmate with him.

On February 28, surveillance video recorded the deputy jailer making his rounds at 2:13 a.m. and looking into each jail cell.

The next minute, Storz left the cell and went into a communal restroom. During this time, the jury said Storz appeared to have hidden items under his clothing, and it was believed to be bedsheets.

They said his bedding was also arranged to make it look like Storz was still there.

During the next several hours, cellmates entered the restroom three different times. However, they said they did not see Storz because he was in a shower stall.

Officials said Storz was found dead in the shower stall at 6:36 a.m.

Between the testimony, the evidence and the surveillance video, the jury concluded that Storz died of suicide by hanging, and they said he acted alone.

