County officials announce spring cleanup months after EKY flood

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Months after historic flooding rocked the region, local leaders across Eastern Kentucky announced countywide cleanup dates.

Officials with the Knott County Long Term Recovery Group announced a cleanup is scheduled from April 9 through April 15.

County leaders said non-profit organizations who want to participate can earn $80 per mile for up to three miles. If you would like to participate, you can reach out to the Knott County Judge-Executive. The office number is 606-785-5592.

Trash bags and gloves can also be picked up at the Judge-Executive’s office.

