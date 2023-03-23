County officials announce spring cleanup months after EKY flood

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Months after historic flooding rocked the region, local leaders across Eastern Kentucky announced countywide cleanup dates.

Officials with the Knott County Long Term Recovery Group announced a cleanup is scheduled from April 9 through April 15.

County leaders said non-profit organizations who want to participate can earn $80 per mile for up to three miles. If you would like to participate, you can reach out to the Knott County Judge-Executive. The office number is 606-785-5592.

Trash bags and gloves can also be picked up at the Judge-Executive’s office.

