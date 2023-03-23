An important deadline for some Kentucky SNAP recipients is quickly approaching

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday marked an important deadline for Kentucky SNAP recipients affected by the March 3 wind storm.

It was the last day for people to request replacement benefits.

The replacement benefits were offered to any recipient who lost food, bought with SNAP, because of power outages that lasted longer than four hours.

Eric Friedlander, the Secretary for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said people could apply online or over the phone.

“Because we do have an online portal it will be at midnight. You know the phones, after five o’clock, they go away. People can leave messages, but that is really risky, so I think the best way to do that is try to do that online,” Friedlander added.

To apply online, click here.

