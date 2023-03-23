An important deadline for some Kentucky SNAP recipients is quickly approaching

SNAP benefits generic graphic
SNAP benefits generic graphic
By Olivia Calfee and Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday marked an important deadline for Kentucky SNAP recipients affected by the March 3 wind storm.

It was the last day for people to request replacement benefits.

The replacement benefits were offered to any recipient who lost food, bought with SNAP, because of power outages that lasted longer than four hours.

Eric Friedlander, the Secretary for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said people could apply online or over the phone.

“Because we do have an online portal it will be at midnight. You know the phones, after five o’clock, they go away. People can leave messages, but that is really risky, so I think the best way to do that is try to do that online,” Friedlander added.

To apply online, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say students at Corbin Primary School are devastated and will miss him dearly.
8-year-old boy dies after basketball goal falls on him, family donates his organs
Lance Storz
Grand jury releases new details following death of Lance Storz
File photo of money
KY doctor awarded $14 million after losing license in federal drug case
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Man charged with murder following overnight shooting in Harlan County
Eli Hill
Community mourns loss of Kentucky boy who died in freak accident

Latest News

Kentucky General Assembly
Gov. Andy Beshear addresses high-profile legislation
Construction ongoing at homes.
USDA announces homeowners impacted by July flood could be eligible for grant money
Somerset Church Fire
Church Fire
VIDEO: Fire crews battle large fire at Southern Kentucky church