19-year-old planning ‘Souls on Fire’ revival in EKY

SOULS ON FIRE RALLY
SOULS ON FIRE RALLY(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than one month after the Asbury University revival broke out, the need for revival is still lingering in one Eastern Kentucky boy’s heart.

Chase Bailey, 19, from Perry County said he felt the urge to plan a youth revival after seeing his youth group at Avawam Pentecostal Church triple in size after a small, nine-night long revival broke out at the church.

Bailey said he immediately started planning the three-day revival and is looking forward to seeing younger generations rally together.

”I felt it so heavy in my spirit that I needed to get this together, and so when God speaks, I listen. Which is I think very important because people need to know that God is so important. He is a staple in my life, and He needs to be a staple in everybody’s life,” said Bailey.

The ‘Souls on Fire’ youth rally is scheduled for March 30 through April 1, and it will start at 7 p.m. each night at Avawam Pentecostal Church in Hazard.

He added he is excited for the worship leaders and pastors he has lined up for the event.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say students at Corbin Primary School are devastated and will miss him dearly.
8-year-old boy dies after basketball goal falls on him, family donates his organs
File photo of money
KY doctor awarded $14 million after losing license in federal drug case
Eli Hill
Community mourns loss of Kentucky boy who died in freak accident
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Tragic death of Kentucky boy brings attention to subject of organ donation
EKY drag show canceled after reported threats to harm

Latest News

Damaged Property
Police investigating damaged property in Buchanan County
1222_Beshear_WXIX
Gov. Andy Beshear takes emergency step to stop the sale of ‘gas station heroin’
Lance Storz
Grand jury releases new details following death of Lance Storz
Eli Hill’s parents lost their 8-year-old in a freak accident Monday. They said at a vigil...
BBB issues warning after fraudulent GoFundMe set up in wake of Eli Hill’s death