19-year-old planning ‘Souls on Fire’ revival in EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than one month after the Asbury University revival broke out, the need for revival is still lingering in one Eastern Kentucky boy’s heart.

Chase Bailey, 19, from Perry County said he felt the urge to plan a youth revival after seeing his youth group at Avawam Pentecostal Church triple in size after a small, nine-night long revival broke out at the church.

Bailey said he immediately started planning the three-day revival and is looking forward to seeing younger generations rally together.

”I felt it so heavy in my spirit that I needed to get this together, and so when God speaks, I listen. Which is I think very important because people need to know that God is so important. He is a staple in my life, and He needs to be a staple in everybody’s life,” said Bailey.

The ‘Souls on Fire’ youth rally is scheduled for March 30 through April 1, and it will start at 7 p.m. each night at Avawam Pentecostal Church in Hazard.

He added he is excited for the worship leaders and pastors he has lined up for the event.

