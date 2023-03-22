Wayne County crash leaves two kids injured

(Photo courtesy: Monticello Police Department)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday morning, a two-car crash took place at the intersection of South Main Street and Cardinal Lane in Wayne County, injuring two children.

The Monticello Police Department shared on Facebook that Sarah Stringer, 28, was driving a 2002 Ford Expedition and attempted to pull onto South Main Street from Cardinal Lane (Walker Elementary) while a bus was turning into Cardinal Lane.

At the same time, a 2005 Pontiac driven by Rebecca Bell, 63, was traveling toward the KY-90 bypass in the left lane.

Police said Bell’s car collided straight-on with the driver’s side of Stringer’s SUV.

Bell and Stringer were not injured.

Officials with the police department said two rear-seat passengers in Stringer’s vehicle, ages 7 and 9, were examined at the scene by Wayne County EMS personnel.

The two kids were then taken by ambulance to Wayne County Hospital for further examination and treatment of possible injuries.

