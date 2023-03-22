Storm chances increase late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some sunshine to start this week, we’re back to a more active pattern as we head into the second half of this week, with the potential for heavy rain moving back in as we draw the curtain on this work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch mostly cloudy skies this evening as we sit in between systems. We’ll continue to see mild and breezy conditions as we head into the nighttime hours with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

More breezy conditions continue into the day on Thursday as low pressure draws closer to the region. We’ll see some breaks of sunshine to combine with our strong southwesterly winds...that will allow temperatures to soar into the middle and upper 70s for a rather toasty afternoon. Clouds continue to build through the nighttime hours as showers start to move in Thursday evening as lows stay mild in the lower 60s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Those southwesterly winds are bringing in not only warmth, but moisture as well, so these showers that work in along the front will have plenty in the tank to work with to potentially bring us heavy rain as we head through the day on Friday. That’s something we’ll keep an eye on as highs surge up past 70º once again. Some showers could linger overnight as lows fall into the 50s.

Cold air is not the calling card of this front as we head into the weekend. We’ll cool down a bit but stay seasonable as sunshine slowly returns during the day on Saturday. We’re back in the lower 60s thanks to early cloud cover. We’ll try to recover into the day on Sunday as sunshine returns in earnest and we see highs back into the upper 60s to near 70º. More showers look possible, however, as we head into the first half of next week.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.