State auditor reveals findings pertaining to Kentucky State University’s finances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The findings from State Auditor Mike Harmon’s report on Kentucky State University have been released.

The audit took a look at finances over three years from 2018 to 2021.

Harmon detailed more than 20 findings including poor recordkeeping, questionable spending and improper accounting of millions in federal funds that could have to be paid back.

“As a fiduciary, it is the sole responsibility of that individual to make sure that other people’s money is protected,” said KSU’s interim president Dr. Ronald A. Johnson.

Part of the findings detail how former university administrators pocketed money and received things they should not have, including bonuses and benefits.

Harmon said Kentucky’s constitution does not allow spending of public money on bonuses.

“KSU paid $138,000 in bonuses to select administrators in 2020 and 2021,” Harmon said.

The audit comes a year after Kentucky lawmakers passed a bill to earmark $23 million to bail out the university.

Johnson said they need to restore students and donors’ trust.

“We have done in advance of these findings, a considerable amount of change,” Johnson said.

Harmon said the findings are also being sent to the Kentucky Attorney General and US Attorney’s Office.

