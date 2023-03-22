Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster

The dog was taken to an animal clinic after being found abandoned in extremely poor condition.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEREDO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members are livid after a sick, malnourished dog was found in a crate next to a dumpster.

Michele Endicott is a volunteer with Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets, the group that’s been trying to help a mastiff mix they’re calling Atticus.

“It is extremely upsetting for us to find out someone has done this,” Endicott said. “It is extremely inhumane.”

She says someone left Atticus at Beech Fork Lake in a crate in really poor condition. She says Monday, a good Samaritan brought him to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. His temperature was so low, the thermometer wouldn’t register.

They say Atticus, who appears to be 3 to 5 years old, tested positive for Lyme and ehrlichiosis and was badly dehydrated and emaciated when he was brought in.

“There is no need for anyone to take an animal and just dump it,” Endicott said. “There are so many organizations out there that will help.”

Endicott says he was taken to the Proctorville Animal Clinic in Ohio, where they’re hoping he can be saved.

“That might be the extreme of what we’re dealing with, but we deal with something every day caused totally by neglect,” Endicott said.

The ASAP group held their spring fundraiser Tuesday evening at Rocco’s in Ceredo.

“The best thing is our people in this area, how they jump in and rally around and behind these animals,” Endicott said. “The need is just tremendous.”

Endicott says they’re hoping someone knows who’s responsible and shares that information, but she says sadly, most of the time in these cases, they never find out.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
School officials say students at Corbin Primary School are devastated and will miss him dearly.
8-year-old boy dies after basketball goal falls on him, family donates his organs
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 160 Ky. restaurants
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Hazard to welcome a Go Time convenience store and a Moe's Southwest Grill.
EKY convenience store chain expands to Hazard, brings new restaurant

Latest News

Sick dog found in crate by dumpster
Sick dog found in crate by dumpster
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rain chances return, temps take a brief hit
Ronnie Goldy Impeachment - 11:00 p.m.
Ronnie Goldy Impeachment - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County 911 - March 21, 2023
Pike County 911 - March 21, 2023