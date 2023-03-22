Rain chances return, temps take a brief hit

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Get the umbrellas back out today. You will likely need them.

Today and Tonight

Scattered showers moved in overnight and they will stick with us off and on all day. Even with southwest winds, temperatures will struggle to climb too far after starting the day in the mid to upper 40s. I think we only make it in the mid-50s this afternoon.

Cloudy skies linger tonight, but I think we start to dry out fairly early. Wherever your temperature is at midnight will be the low for the day. They will start to climb by the morning hours.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will be a mainly dry and windy day. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and with southwest winds that could gust as high as 25 mph or better at times.

Rain chances return tomorrow night and will carry us into Friday morning. Lows will drop to around 60.

While we are not under any severe risk as of this post, I still think we see at least some strong storms on Friday. They will likely be in the early afternoon hours as highs climb into the mid-70s. Stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued. The rain chances will linger into Friday night and early Saturday before starting to wind down. Lows Friday night will again drop to around 60.

The first weekend of spring is a mixed bag weather-wise. After the early morning chances on Saturday, skies will slowly clear out. Highs will climb back to close to 70 with some late-day clearing. Sunday will feature mainly sunny skies that will take us back to the 70-degree mark or better.

Scattered rain chances return Sunday night and to start the new work and school week for the final days of March.

