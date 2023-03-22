Ohio man arrested in Knox County on multiple drug trafficking charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County traffic stop on Sunday led to the arrest of an Ohio man on multiple drug trafficking charges.

On Sunday, March 19, Knox County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jesse Smith was patrolling the Moore Creek area and saw a black 2003 Ford Ranger swerving on the road.

Smith initiated a traffic stop on the truck and it pulled over in a driveway.

Smith said as soon as he made contact with 63-year-old Dennis Baker of Piqua, Ohio, he could smell a strong odor of Marijuana and could see a set of digital scales along with a burnt glass smoking pipe in the truck.

Also in plain sight was a clear plastic container with a crystal-like substance, which Smith believed to be Methamphetamine.

After Baker was asked for consent to search the vehicle and agreed to a search, Smith saw a blue round pill in the floor board. Smith believed the pill to be Fentanyl.

In the center console was an orange jar containing what was believed to be marijuana, and in the passenger seat was a glass dish with a crystal-like substance and suspected marijuana cigarette.

Baker was arrested and charged with Trafficking in controlled substance - 1st degree, 2nd offense of greater - greater than two grams (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in controlled substance - 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives), Trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) - 1st offense, careless driving, and buying/possession drug paraphernalia.

Baker was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

