Lee County man to serve 10 years for methamphetamine case

(WLUC)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Lee County man will be serving 10 years in prison after being arrested for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it.

Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced on Tuesday that Stephen Milam of Jonesville, VA, was sentenced by Lee County Circuit Court to serve ten years in the Virginia Penitentiary for this crime, followed by five years of supervised probation.

Cridlin said Milam’s arrest stemmed from a traffic stop where methamphetamine, that was packaged for distribution, was found.

Cridlin shared gratitude to the law enforcement agencies involved in this case through the following statement:

“I want to thank the Lee County Sheriff’s Office - and specifically officers Todd Jones, Robert Grider, Chad Rouse, Ty Taylor, and Mason Cook - for their outstanding work initiating the traffic stop, searching the vehicle and their communication with my office through the entire arrest and prosecution,” Cridlin said. “I also want to recognize Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik Walton and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Williams. Jr. for their work in bringing the defendant to justice today.”

