Kris Mills resigns as head boys basketball coach at Knox Central

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second straight offseason, the Panthers will be searching for a new head boys basketball coach.

According to a news release from Knox County Public Schools, Kris Mills has resigned as the head boys basketball coach and is leaving the school district.

Mills shared the following statement in the release:

“I was blessed to have the opportunity to be head coach at Knox Central. Even though my time was short, I cherished every second that I had there. I loved the kids. They gave me everything they had every single day. And for that I’m thankful. I couldn’t have asked for a better group to start out with as a head coach. They let me coach exactly how I wanted and they never questioned anything. They just done it. I’m proud of them and the work they put in. I would also like to thank my assistant coaches for the time they sacrificed to help me. Without them, I couldn’t have done it.

During my tenure as an assistant and head coach at Knox Central, this basketball program has taken me places that I could only dream of. I would like to thank the district, administrators, coaches, and players for making my time there the greatest it could’ve been.

With that being said, due to new opportunities that were presented to me that I feel would better help my family and I, I decided to take a new career path. The decision ultimately came back to what was the best for my family, and I believe it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass on.

I will always be a fan and keep the loyalty of Panther Nation within me. Once a Panther, always a Panther. #WhyNotKC”

In one season as Knox Central’s head coach, Mills and the Panthers finished with a 4-26 record.

