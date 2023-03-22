Former UK head coach Tubby Smith to be recognized for Dean Smith Award

(WYMT) -Former Kentucky basketball head coach Tubby Smith will be awarded the U.S. Basketball Writers association’s Dean Smith Award, which is awarded to an individual in basketball who personifies the spirt and values of legendary coach Dean Smith

The Dean Smith Award was created in 2015 in honor of the Hall of Fame coach at North Carolina. The coaches honored with the award represent core principles of respect, honesty, integrity, and for their impact on their community and the people around them.

Smith has always been a leader in his community and for his teams. In his 31 years as a head coach he won 642 games. He was Kentucky’s first black head coach and with his national championship in 1998 became only the third black head coach to win one. He’s also the second coach in history to take five schools to the NCAA tournament.

Off the court Smith has always given back. He donated over $1 million to High Point, his alma mater, used in building of a new arena.

Smith will be presented his award at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. ET.

