Fire claims Harlan County home

(wcjb)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday at 2:13 p.m., Harlan City Fire Department received a call about a house fire near the Eastbrook area of Harlan County.

Units from Yocum Creek Volunteer Fire Department were also called to the scene to help put the fire out, along with Sunshine Fire Department and Evarts Fire Department.

These units were on the scene for several hours.

The home was completely destroyed but there were no reported injuries.

Officials with the Harlan City Fire Department said they believe the fire originated from the front porch of the home.

Those with the department also said that the fire damaged two neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

