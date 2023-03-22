EKY drag show cancelled after reported threats to harm

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A drag show that was set to be held in Prestonsburg has now been cancelled after the event owner received death threats and claims that people were going to harm those in the LGBTQ+ community who attended the show.

Those with the Lexington-based Open Doors Counseling Center, LLC had planned on hosting the “Come As You Are” drag show at Music Paradise in Prestonsburg on Saturday, March 25.

The event was aimed to “spread advocacy for mental health and LGBTQ+ transparency through the art of drag,” as stated on the organization’s Facebook page.

Organizers decided to cancel the event after the owner received threats that someone was going to harm them and anyone who identified as part of the LGBTQ+ community who was in attendance.

A postponement date has not been set for the event.

This is a developing story.

