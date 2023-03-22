EKU comes up just short CBI Championship Game

Cozart scored a career-high 31 points
Cozart scored a career-high 31 points(EKU Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - In the same style that got the Colonels to the CBI Championship Game, EKU rallied late but was unable to secure the win.

The Colonels trailed 42-24 at the halftime break, but a scoring run midway through the second made it a one-possession game.

Tournament stand-out Isaiah Cozart went for a deep three as time expired, just inches off the hoop.

EKU fell 71-68 after trailing by as much as 21 points.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say students at Corbin Primary School are devastated and will miss him dearly.
8-year-old boy dies after basketball goal falls on him, family donates his organs
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 160 Ky. restaurants
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Hazard to welcome a Go Time convenience store and a Moe's Southwest Grill.
EKY convenience store chain expands to Hazard, brings new restaurant

Latest News

Perry Signing
Perry Signing
Kris Mills resigns as head boys basketball coach at Knox Central
EKU battles third-straight overtime game in the CBI Tournament
EKU advances to CBI Championship Game in double-overtime thriller
Glenn Gray coached Clay County for seven seasons.
Glenn Gray leaves as Clay County men’s basketball coach