RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Colonels continue to survive and advance in the CBI Tournament, beating Southern Utah 108-106 in the semifinals.

This marks EKU’s third-straight overtime win.

EKU-SUU Box Score (StatBroadcast)

EKU will play Radford or Charlotte in the CBI Championship on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

