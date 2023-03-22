Dog found in crate by dumpster at Beech Fork Lake dies

A dog was found sick and malnourished in a crate next to a dumpster at Beech Fork Lake.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Mar. 22, 2023
CEREDO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog found sick and malnourished in a crate next to a dumpster at Beech Fork Lake has died, according to a volunteer with Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets.

The volunteer tells WSAZ.com Atticus passed away at the Proctorville Animal Clinic, where staff had been trying to save him.

Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster

The mastiff mix, who appeared to be between 3 to 5-years-old, tested positive for Lyme and ehrlichiosis. Volunteers also said Atticus was badly dehydrated and emaciated when he was brought in.

