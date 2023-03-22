Community mourns loss of Kentucky boy who died in freak accident

Eli Hill
Eli Hill(WYMT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin community is continuing to mourn the loss of 8-year-old Eli Hill.

The Fayette County Coroner says he was trying to dunk a basketball on his goal outside his home when the backboard fell on top of him. He died at UK hospital.

Community members say that although this tragedy has struck them hard, they are all coming together to be resilient.

Pastor Alex Lockridge at First Baptist Church in Corbin opened up their doors as soon as they heard of the tragedy.

“If you’re so overwhelmed by this need to make sense of this or to grieve to emote, whatever it is. We will be here,” said Lockridge. “If we can just sit beside you and not say a word, we’ll listen to you. If we can try to speak words of comfort, whatever it might be, we’re happy to be here.”

RELATED: Tragic death of Kentucky boy brings attention to subject of organ donation

Just down the street in the tight-knit community, the Corbin Schools staff are going the extra mile to be there for their students with resources and counselors on site.

“Our staff out at Corbin Primary school, they have been fabulous through this,” Corbin Schools Chief Information Officer Jason Couger. They have to be supportive of the students, they have to be strong, and they have done that.”

People in the community say they will continue to keep their doors open for anyone who needs help processing this tragedy.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say students at Corbin Primary School are devastated and will miss him dearly.
8-year-old boy dies after basketball goal falls on him, family donates his organs
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 160 Ky. restaurants
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Hazard to welcome a Go Time convenience store and a Moe's Southwest Grill.
EKY convenience store chain expands to Hazard, brings new restaurant

Latest News

File photo of money
KY doctor awarded $14 million after losing license in federal drug case
Matthew Cole
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multiple county pursuit
A new program called Solarize Lexington will help give households access to discounted...
Lexington launches program to encourage solar power
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Governor Beshear signs bills to support Kentucky workforce development