Community holds vigil for Kentucky boy killed in freak accident

Community holds vigil for Kentucky boy killed in freak accident
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A community grieving the loss of 8-year-old Eli Hill will come together to remember the little boy.

Eli was playing basketball at his home in Corbin when the basketball backboard fell and hit his chest. The coroner says he was trying to dunk the ball when it fell. He died Monday at UK hospital.

Social media, the last two days, has been flooded with tributes to Eli. His story has even gone national as the community and total strangers grieve this young boy.

At Rotary Field, the community will come together and pay tribute to Eli.

Eli loved sports and was a big baseball fan and player. His baseball coach is one of the organizers for tonight’s vigil.

Eli’s parents say they are overwhelmed by the support, messages, and prayers and wanted to pass along their gratitude to everyone who has stopped to think of them in this unimaginable time.

The vigil starts at 6 p.m. at Rotary Field here in Corbin.

MORE:

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say students at Corbin Primary School are devastated and will miss him dearly.
8-year-old boy dies after basketball goal falls on him, family donates his organs
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 160 Ky. restaurants
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Hazard to welcome a Go Time convenience store and a Moe's Southwest Grill.
EKY convenience store chain expands to Hazard, brings new restaurant

Latest News

JIM SLONE
EKY fire department reflects on life of longest-serving member
Knox Co Coach
Knox Co Coach
KSU Phil
KSU Phil
Brittany Cook and Joshua Tackett were arrested and charged in connection to the death of Cook's...
GRAPHIC: Mother, her boyfriend charged with child abuse in death of toddler
State auditor reveals findings pertaining to Kentucky State University’s finances