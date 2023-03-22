Car chase leads to drug arrests in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested in Harlan County on drug charges after trying to run from police.

On Monday, March 20, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Mark Saylor and Bryan Napier were patrolling near Martins Fork Lake in the Smith area of Harlan County when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a particular car.

The car slowed down at first then sped off toward the Cawood area.

The person driving the car attempted to evade deputies by driving off road onto an old strip job road.

Deputies saw those in the car tossing items out of the car windows as they traveled up the mountain.

Eventually, the car came to a stop with two people fleeing the car on foot.

Two other people were arrested before they could flee.

Due to the amount of suspected methamphetamine recovered, both of the people taken into custody were charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree (methamphetamine).

Travis Skidmore was arrested by Deputy Mark Saylor and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess, and Failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

Carla Jones was arrested by Deputy Bryan Napier and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia buy/possess.

This case remains under investigation with more arrests pending.

Deputies were assisted by Kentucky State Police.

