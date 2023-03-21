Volunteer firefighter to be laid to rest with full military honors

Willard Southerland died Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Willard Southerland died Thursday, March 16, 2023.(Bell County Volunteer Fire Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A volunteer firefighter who served his country, and then served his community for more than 30 years will be laid to rest with full military honors.

Willard Edward Southerland of Pineville died Thursday, March 16. He was 76.

After serving in the Army during the Vietnam War, Southerland came home from active duty and wanted to give back to local veterans. He worked with former magistrate John Brock and others to start the first Veteran’s Memorial Park off of US-119 in Pineville. He also served as a member of the Harlan Honor Guard and spent 31 years with the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.

Southerland’s visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, with the funeral service following. His graveside service, with full military honors will be Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the Balkan Cemetery. The funeral procession will be lead by the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.

