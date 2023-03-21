Vito Tisdale dismissed from Kentucky Football

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Defensive back Vito Tisdale has been dismissed from the Wildcat football team, according to a statement from the program.

Roster update: Vito Tisdale has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules. We have no additional comment on the matter. — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 21, 2023

Tisdale, a Bowling Green native, missed the 2022 season with an ACL injury. He played nine games in 2021 totaling 21 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

He responded to the dismissal with a statement on Twitter.

Tisdale was one of the six players involved in controversy after a fight at an off-campus fraternity party. He was charged with wanton endangerment, accused of having a gun at the party. The charges were dismissed and all six players were cleared by the University to return to the team for the 2021 preseason.

