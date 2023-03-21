Vito Tisdale dismissed from Kentucky Football

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Defensive back Vito Tisdale has been dismissed from the Wildcat football team, according to a statement from the program.

Tisdale, a Bowling Green native, missed the 2022 season with an ACL injury. He played nine games in 2021 totaling 21 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

He responded to the dismissal with a statement on Twitter.

Tisdale was one of the six players involved in controversy after a fight at an off-campus fraternity party. He was charged with wanton endangerment, accused of having a gun at the party. The charges were dismissed and all six players were cleared by the University to return to the team for the 2021 preseason.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Hazard to welcome a Go Time convenience store and a Moe's Southwest Grill.
EKY convenience store chain expands to Hazard, brings new restaurant
Gov. Andy Beshear speaking.
Gov. Andy Beshear signs bill expanding access to health care
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man charged following attack that left another man severely injured

Latest News

Glenn Gray coached Clay County for seven seasons.
Glenn Gray leaves as Clay County men’s basketball coach
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Mountain News at 6 - SPORTS -- 6:00
Mountain News at 6 - SPORTS -- 6:00
Mountain News at 5:30 - SPORTS -- 5:30
Mountain News at 5:30 - SPORTS -- 5:30