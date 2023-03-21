Two firefighters injured battling house fire

COLDIRON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two firefighters in Harlan County were taken to the hospital Monday evening after a house fire in the Coldiron community.

Wallins Fire Department officials confirm to WYMT that firefighters from the department responded to the fire just after 6:00 p.m. Monday, with several units from both Wallins and Harlan City Fire Departments responding.

Two of the firefighters were injured and taken to the emergency room.

There is no update on their condition at this time.

