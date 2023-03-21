Senate Committee holds impeachment trial of Ronnie Lee Goldy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Ronnie Lee Goldy was the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bath, Rowan, Montgomery, and Menifee Counties and resigned amid accusations he did favors for a defendant. On Tuesday, senators and representatives met at the state capital for an impeachment trial.

The allegations center around contact between Goldy and a criminal defendant, Misty Helton.

“Doing favors, in exchange for nude photos and videos. We are talking about the giving of money. We are talking about communication directly with that defendant. That is a problem when it is a civil case. It is a problem when it is a case of prosecution,” said Rep. Jason Nemes.

Goldy was not in the committee room during opening statements or calling of witnesses. The chair asked if anyone would like to speak for him and no one responded.

Brain Wright, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Casey and Adair Counties, was called as the main witness.

“It was clear the videos were inappropriate. Of nude or naked videos,” said Wright. “He said he never used those words. His response was he never used them.”

Although Goldy has already resigned, lawmakers say their job is to take the punishment further.

“The purpose of impeachment is not just to force bad actors to resign but it is to ensure the public trust cannot be further betrayed,” said Rep. Daniel Elliot.

The committee could resume hearings on Wednesday, but Rep. Elliot says final judgement papers will not be ready until Monday.

The full Senate will likely take up whatever the committee decides. The general assembly is set to resume for two more days next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.