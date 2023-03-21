Pike County Fiscal Court approves new 911 subscription fee

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A change to the Pike County 911 subscription fee was approved during a Pike County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday.

911 normally gets its funding through landlines, but 911 Director CJ Childers says it is now being moved.

“Now, 911 gets its funding from landline phone lines- which is becoming less and less. And, so, what we’ve done today is we just moved the subscription fee for the 911 system from landline phone lines to property tax bills,” said Childers.

This new fee is a $4 monthly subscription that will help the department continue to help folks throughout the county.

“All that cost has went up over the years and it’s slowly been creeping up over the years, but it seems like this year it’s just like everybody’s gas and everything else it’s jumped,” said Childers.

The fee will help cover growing costs for the 911 department, such as the amount owed to the Kentucky State Police for dispatch services, and other equipment to keep communications up to date.

“Is it worth it for my family if something happens to one of my kids or my wife, to be able to pick the phone up and call 911? It’s worth every penny of that,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “It’s a matter of life or death.”

Not everyone approved of the ordinance. Pike County District 2 Commissioner Clinard “Bubby” Adkins says he voted no to keep Pike Countians from paying extra taxes and was concerned with the language used in the ordinance, which allows the 911 department to increase the court over time, without court approval, based on the consumer price index.

“I just voted no on it to try to help the people of this country, you know, I’m a taxpayer just like everybody else and don’t like something else being added to me and I don’t want to add it to other people,” said Adkins. “I would rather them come back to us before they added the fee to let us at least have an input instead of this way.”

The ordinance ultimately passed along with a retroactive clause that ensures those who have been paying the fee through their landline service will not be double billed.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.