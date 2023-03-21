Perry County Sheriff’s Office serve arrest warrant, man charged with attempted murder

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police served an arrest warrant and emergency protective order after an investigation into a shooting incident.

After an investigation, Anthony David Stidham, 44, of Krypton, Ky., was accused of making threats towards an individual and then returning the next day and firing shots into the home of a Perry County man and woman.

Stidham was arrested on Tuesday and lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Stidham is charged with attempted murder and terroristic threatening.

