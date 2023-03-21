One injured in weekend crash in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One driver is recovering after being injured in a weekend crash in Bell County.

It happened Sunday afternoon in front of The Rock Church on Highway 221.

Officials with the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department say one car pulled out in front of the other causing the crash.

The injured driver, who was not identified, was taken to Pineville Community Health Center. We do not know their current condition.

The driver and a passenger in the other car were not hurt.

