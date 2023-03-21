Officials searching for missing Laurel County man

Joshua Hagle was last seen Friday, March 17.
Joshua Hagle was last seen Friday, March 17.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in Laurel County are asking people to be on the lookout for a man last seen on St. Patrick’s Day.

35-year-old Joshua Hagle was reported missing on Tuesday.

He was last seen just off of Old KY-30 three miles north of London at about 11:30 p.m. on March 17.

He is described as a white man, standing five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, bald, of medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Hazard to welcome a Go Time convenience store and a Moe's Southwest Grill.
EKY convenience store chain expands to Hazard, brings new restaurant
Gov. Andy Beshear speaking.
Gov. Andy Beshear signs bill expanding access to health care
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man charged following attack that left another man severely injured

Latest News

Gov Andy Beshear ARC
Annual ARC Conference coming to Ashland this fall
LKLP Job Fair
Official hopes job fair helps grow company and community
NOAH THOMPSON
‘It’s been a dream come true’: KY Music Hall of Fame unveils new case for a popular young music star
Knott County is set to lose its ambulance services in the upcoming months