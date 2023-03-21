Officials searching for missing Laurel County man

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in Laurel County are asking people to be on the lookout for a man last seen on St. Patrick’s Day.

35-year-old Joshua Hagle was reported missing on Tuesday.

He was last seen just off of Old KY-30 three miles north of London at about 11:30 p.m. on March 17.

He is described as a white man, standing five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, bald, of medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

