Official hopes job fair helps grow company and community

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By RJ Johnson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Asplundh and the LKLP Kentucky Career Center joined together to host two job fairs on Tuesday.

The job fairs were in Leslie and Perry counties.

Regional Supervisor Steven Pennycuff says his company has dealt with shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says that this company accepts people from all walks of life. He adds that this is an opportunity to give more to a community that has gone through so much.

“You know, help provide a reliable electrical service that hopefully will bring in additional businesses and things like that, that help not only grow the communities, but grow our company as well,” he said.

He says that there is no need for previous experience.

“One of the great things about what we do is that you don’t have to have any previous experience, everything that you learn about is on the job,” he explained.

He adds that there are plenty of opportunities to be promoted and there are ways to further your education down the line.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Hazard to welcome a Go Time convenience store and a Moe's Southwest Grill.
EKY convenience store chain expands to Hazard, brings new restaurant
Gov. Andy Beshear speaking.
Gov. Andy Beshear signs bill expanding access to health care
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man charged following attack that left another man severely injured

Latest News

Joshua Hagle was last seen Friday, March 17.
Officials searching for missing Laurel County man
Gov Andy Beshear ARC
Annual ARC Conference coming to Ashland this fall
NOAH THOMPSON
‘It’s been a dream come true’: KY Music Hall of Fame unveils new case for a popular young music star
Knott County is set to lose its ambulance services in the upcoming months