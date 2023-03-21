Official hopes job fair helps grow company and community

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Asplundh and the LKLP Kentucky Career Center joined together to host two job fairs on Tuesday.

The job fairs were in Leslie and Perry counties.

Regional Supervisor Steven Pennycuff says his company has dealt with shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says that this company accepts people from all walks of life. He adds that this is an opportunity to give more to a community that has gone through so much.

“You know, help provide a reliable electrical service that hopefully will bring in additional businesses and things like that, that help not only grow the communities, but grow our company as well,” he said.

He says that there is no need for previous experience.

“One of the great things about what we do is that you don’t have to have any previous experience, everything that you learn about is on the job,” he explained.

He adds that there are plenty of opportunities to be promoted and there are ways to further your education down the line.

