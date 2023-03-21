Ky. high school holds assembly to encourage students to remain drug-free

An assembly was held Tuesday at Lincoln County High School to encourage students to remain drug-free.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An assembly was held Tuesday at Lincoln County High School to encourage students to remain drug-free.

According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, from 2017 to 2019 e-cigarette usage in high school students doubled. More than 2 million kids used e-cigarettes last year.

Founder of Steered Straight Michael Deleon shared his story of how using nicotine at a young age changed his life. At only age 11, Deleon began using drugs, which later resulted in him spending 12 years in prison.

“So, for 12 years, I lived the consequences of the results of drugs and alcohol and we’re in a pandemic in America today, so I decided I was going to do something about it,” said Deleon.

After he was released, he was determined to turn his life around. So, he created Steered Straight, a program to encourage students to quit vaping.

“Parents aren’t going to stop this. Schools aren’t going to stop this if the kids don’t believe that they’re harmful. If they don’t see the long-term damage from nicotine or marijuana. If they don’t see it, then they aren’t gonna stop,” said Deleon.

Students say they were impacted by the presentation, some even handing over their vapes to Deleon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
School officials say students at Corbin Primary School are devastated and will miss him dearly.
8-year-old boy dies after basketball goal falls on him, family donates his organs
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 160 Ky. restaurants
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Hazard to welcome a Go Time convenience store and a Moe's Southwest Grill.
EKY convenience store chain expands to Hazard, brings new restaurant

Latest News

Sick dog found in crate by dumpster
Sick dog found in crate by dumpster
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rain chances return, temps take a brief hit
The dog was taken to an animal clinic after being found abandoned in extremely poor condition.
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Ronnie Goldy Impeachment - 11:00 p.m.
Ronnie Goldy Impeachment - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County 911 - March 21, 2023
Pike County 911 - March 21, 2023