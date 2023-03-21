Knott County is set to lose its ambulance services in the upcoming months

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Knott County Fiscal Court meeting on Monday, Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said the fiscal court received a letter last week that Lifeguard Ambulance Service, the county’s main emergency medical service provider, would be leaving the county completely June 17.

“They were gonna give us 90 days to prepare, which is a very short notice,” said Knott County 911 Board Chairman Bobby Thomas. “They’ve had a couple meetings already and they have met with the folks with Lifeguard to try to get a little longer time span for us to work this out.”

Thomas said the reason for Lifeguard’s departure has not yet been pinpointed.

“There’s several different reasons, but lack of funding is as much as anything else, but as far as details, we’ve not really got to the bottom of it yet,” he said.

Thomas added that the fiscal court is looking into mutual aid agreements with neighboring agencies to make ends meet in the meantime.

“Starting the 2023 year, its been tough for the county,” Thomas said. “You know, we’ve had the flooding, we’ve had the issues with the garbage service, we’ve had issues with our 911 service and now we’ve got the ambulance service, so, its been tough going, but the people in the county are resilient and we’ll work it out.”

It has not been confirmed as to whether the county is looking to buy their own ambulance equipment or not.

We reached out to Lifeguard Ambulance Service for comment but have not received a response yet.

