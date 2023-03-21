Knott County community mourns longest serving member of Hindman Volunteer Fire Department

James W. "Jim" Slone, the longest serving member of the Hindman Volunteers Fire Department, died.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County and members of the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of their own.

James W. “Jim” Slone, the longest serving member in the history of the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department, died, the department announced in a Facebook post Monday evening. Slone was not only the longest serving member, but also the longest serving secretary treasurer.

Slone spent 46 years with the department, which itself has been around for 55 years.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

