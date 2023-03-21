Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest

RICHLANDS Va., (WVVA) - The Virginia Mining Institute celebrated nine members of the Wellmore Coal Company mine rescue team at V and V restaurant in Richlands, Monday.

The Grundy Va., team was recognized in winning first place in the National Mine Rescue, First Aid, Bench and Technical Contest. This contest was held in Lexington Kentucky in August of 2022.

They competed with several mine rescue teams from all over the United States and won first in the Bench BG4 competition that tested their skills and speed in mine rescue scenarios.

Virginia Senator Travis Hackworth was there to congratulate the men and read a letter from the Governor.

he Vice President of the United Coal Company, J.P. Richardson, was also in attendance and expressed how proud he was of the guys that represented the company. “It’s just exciting for the men that work on the mine rescue team. All the hard work and dedication they have put in to perfecting their trade is something they spend hundreds of hours each year practicing. Making sure that they are prepared in a case there is an emergency,” he said.

This is Wellmore Coal Companies second National Competition win. The company has also won first place in the Virginia Mining Institute mine rescue contest that is held annually in Blacksburg.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.